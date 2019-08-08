Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Share Price Rose While Northern Trust Has Decreased by $432,328 Its Position; Aegion (AEGN) Stake Has Boosted by Boston Partners

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 80,468 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 88,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 450,503 shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season

Boston Partners increased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 27,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 93,112 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Mark A. Menghini as General Counsel and Secretary; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN); 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 6,828 shares to 288,301 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 37,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.92M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% or 219,697 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 637,445 shares. Beaumont Partners Lc stated it has 4,241 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William Il accumulated 0.02% or 62,375 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 157,110 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group invested in 169,765 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 32,136 shares. 50 are owned by Regions Fincl Corp. Monetary Gru Inc holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 418,750 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 7,200 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 7,221 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 5,498 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 46,319 shares to 355,949 shares, valued at $30.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 167,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,703 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).