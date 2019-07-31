Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Share Price Declined While Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lifted Stake by $743,600; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $620,211

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,554 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 70,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 336,629 shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 12,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 42,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 2.32M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – There are up to 50 new destinations in North America and parts of South America that Southwest Airlines could serve, according to the CEO; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect engines of Boeing 737 fleet by Nov – official; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines says deadly engine explosion to hurt bookings; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Completes Engine Inspections; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 18/04/2018 – Cramer recalls his own two crash landings in airplanes after Southwest’s tragic engine failure; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WEIGHING MULTIPLE HAWAII DESTINATIONS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 9,998 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 36.89M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 60,000 shares or 1.06% of the stock. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.95% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 13,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.4% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Franklin Resource Incorporated, California-based fund reported 142,375 shares. Haverford Finance Svcs reported 16,400 shares stake. M&T Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 24,812 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% or 19,003 shares. 84 were reported by Hudock Cap Grp Limited Company. Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 5.18M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 132,811 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has 0.36% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 101,772 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $646.25M for 10.90 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 16,009 shares to 127,418 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 32,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,653 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).