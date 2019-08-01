Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position Upped by Toth Financial Advisory Corp; Holder Williams Jones & Associates Has Increased Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Holding

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 165,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 623,960 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99 million, up from 458,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.09. About 242,617 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 08/03/2018 McCormick & Company Expands Partnership with NCBA CLUSA to Improve Livelihoods of Smallholder Farmers; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 479.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 8,909 shares as the company's stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 1,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 114,306 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 23,287 shares to 170,976 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax Com (NYSE:BNS) by 5,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (B (RBGLY).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,857 shares to 33,312 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,577 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).