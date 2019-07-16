Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position Increased by Rr Advisors Llc; As Harris Del (HRS) Stock Value Rose, Moors & Cabot Boosted Its Holding by $2.76 Million

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.17 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 88,114 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 808.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 17,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,490 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 2,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 280.56% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has risen 18.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 04/04/2018 – MyoKardia Names Taylor C. Harris as Chief Fincl Officer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Northwest Harris County Mud 23, Tx’s Go Bonds; 04/04/2018 – MYOKARDIA INC – HARRIS MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS UNTIL THAT COMPANY’S ACQUISITION BY ALLERGAN PLC; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 09/03/2018 – Harris Companies Acquires Diamond B Constructors; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Warren, Booker, Colleagues Question ICE on Policy Allowing Increased Detention of Pregnant Women; 13/04/2018 – A Word With: For Neil Patrick Harris, It Takes an Adult to Make a Kids’ Show; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 17/04/2018 – CYPRUS FINANCE MINISTER HARRIS GEORGIADES SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc invested in 169,765 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 1.73 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny accumulated 337,939 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 16,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 7,221 shares. Advisory Research holds 1.62M shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,004 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc has 4,800 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). American Fincl Group Inc holds 0.06% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 132,582 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 83,588 shares. Salient Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 2.02% or 1.66 million shares. 362,357 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 55,953 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp by 229,000 shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $74.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,000 shares to 8,170 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 42,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,403 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Insur accumulated 30,000 shares. First City Mngmt stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.14% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 9,820 shares. 321,211 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.02% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 11,991 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 141,793 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has invested 0.18% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 18,468 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 305,216 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc has 0.93% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).