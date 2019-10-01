Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Market Value Rose While Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Position by $401,800; Groupon (GRPN) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Cut Stake by $2.59 Million as Shares Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 329,739 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, down from 337,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 43,610 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 27.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 862,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.665. About 932,350 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Groupon (GRPN) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Groupon: Right Story, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon Inc: This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Could Be an Opportunity – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cars Com Inc by 1.38M shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 204,141 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 3.18M shares. Blackrock Inc has 30.95 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,116 were reported by Creative Planning. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 12,305 shares. 356 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication. Moreover, Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 744 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 30,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 437,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 18.61 million shares. 50,063 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 597,290 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 15,508 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 39,540 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc owns 0.17% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 12,205 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 7,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 555,045 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com reported 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Carroll Financial Assocs stated it has 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 73,959 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 423 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 2.31 million were reported by Chickasaw Llc. 62,591 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Van Eck Associates Corp has 15,008 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Buckeye Partners Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada Limited vs. Phillips 66 Partners – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Fool.com published: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer Teams Up With Phillips 66 Partners In Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DCP Midstream: Still An MLP, But That 11.8% Yield Looks Mighty Tasty – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 31,015 shares to 90,175 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.