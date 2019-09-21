Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Holder Samson Capital Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Donaldson Capital Management Boosted Paychex Com (PAYX) Stake

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 80,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 12,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, down from 92,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58 million shares traded or 436.35% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 431,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.52M, up from 420,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) on Monday, August 12.

