Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners LP 50 5.86 N/A 4.10 12.14 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 1 0.05 N/A -2.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights Phillips 66 Partners LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.4% 9.1% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0.00% 23.1% -15.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.12 shows that Phillips 66 Partners LP is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ferrellgas Partners L.P. has beta of 3.02 which is 202.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 Partners LP are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ferrellgas Partners L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Phillips 66 Partners LP and Ferrellgas Partners L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 4 2 2.33 Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.71% for Phillips 66 Partners LP with average target price of $55.8.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.7% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares and 6.9% of Ferrellgas Partners L.P. shares. About 0.1% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% are Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 Partners LP 1.01% -1.95% -1.79% 1.41% -1.97% 18.26% Ferrellgas Partners L.P. 0% 5.93% -1.57% -23.31% -65.18% 133.64%

For the past year Phillips 66 Partners LP was less bullish than Ferrellgas Partners L.P.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners LP beats Ferrellgas Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The companyÂ’s propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2017, it operated 61 service centers and 789 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products; sale of gas grills, grilling tools and accessories, patio heaters, fireplace and garden accessories, mosquito traps, and other outdoor products; and treatment and disposal of salt water generated from crude oil production, as well as in the sale of crude oil. In addition, it operates salt water disposal wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas; and provides crude oil transportation and logistics services under the Bridger Logistics brand name. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.