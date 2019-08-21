Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing businesses, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) and CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners LP 51 6.09 N/A 4.10 12.74 CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.27 N/A 0.17 101.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Phillips 66 Partners LP and CrossAmerica Partners LP. CrossAmerica Partners LP has lower revenue and earnings than Phillips 66 Partners LP. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Phillips 66 Partners LP is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.4% 9.1% CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Phillips 66 Partners LP’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CrossAmerica Partners LP is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 Partners LP. Its rival CrossAmerica Partners LP’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CrossAmerica Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Phillips 66 Partners LP and CrossAmerica Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 CrossAmerica Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Phillips 66 Partners LP is $56, with potential upside of 4.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Phillips 66 Partners LP and CrossAmerica Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 45.7% and 33.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.47% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 Partners LP -2.74% 6.57% 5.32% 3.06% -2.06% 24.1% CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64%

For the past year Phillips 66 Partners LP has stronger performance than CrossAmerica Partners LP

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors CrossAmerica Partners LP.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.