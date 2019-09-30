Phillips 66 Partners LP (Prn) (PSXP) Stake Boosted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $432,432 as Market Valuation Rose

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Prn) (PSXP) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 74,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, up from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 409,034 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 4,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 54,384 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39M, down from 58,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 5.30 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 07/05/2018 – The deal gives Nestle the rights to sell Starbucks’ products, including single-serve coffees and teas as well as bagged beans, around the world

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Cap Lc holds 60,063 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Bennicas And Associates Inc owns 1.75% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 24,975 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 215,921 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 110,772 shares. 14,715 are held by M Holding Secs. Private Advisor Group Limited Com stated it has 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Colony Limited Liability Corp has 31,804 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Trust LP holds 1.06 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc has 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.85 million shares. The California-based Churchill Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bragg Advsr Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,229 shares. Motco holds 1.03% or 131,332 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company has invested 1.54% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 20,000 shares stake.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.58 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Starbucks Announces Three New Appointments to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square Holdings – Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 11,853 shares to 18,083 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $31,944 was bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com accumulated 56,724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.80M shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Lc has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 47,917 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability reported 9.96M shares. Texas Yale Cap has 0.29% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Heronetta Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,500 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc reported 1,725 shares. Westwood Holding stated it has 0.29% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Conning Inc invested in 0.05% or 30,241 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc holds 4,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability holds 122 shares. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 843,003 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd holds 5,903 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This 1 State Is Turning America Into an Oil-Exporting Juggernaut – The Motley Fool” on April 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DCP Midstream: Still An MLP, But That 11.8% Yield Looks Mighty Tasty – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take Me Away: What New Permian Pipeline Capacity Means For Crude Prices And Exports – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Under-the-Radar but Amazing Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.