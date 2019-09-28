Phillips 66 Partners LP (Prn) (PSXP) Shareholder Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Its Holding; Argi Investment Services Has Upped Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $308,163

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,387 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42M, up from 15,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Prn) (PSXP) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 74,700 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69 million, up from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 282,843 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. The insider Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,456 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 438,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,514 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S P 500 Etf (SPY) by 156,219 shares to 13,481 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co. Com (NYSE:SO) by 31,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,711 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY).