Phillips 66 Common Stock (PSX) Stock “Outperform” Rating Maintained at Raymond James; The PT Given is $117.0000; Perigon Wealth Management Cut Pepsico (PEP) Stake

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 62.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,900 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 1,719 shares with $217,000 value, down from 4,619 last quarter. Pepsico now has $184.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.14M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Investment analysts at Raymond James have $117.0000 PT on Phillips 66 Common Stock (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James’s PT suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close. The rating was shown in analysts note on Monday, 29 July.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 11.04 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $165,816.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11000 highest and $102 lowest target. $105.25’s average target is 2.28% above currents $102.9 stock price. Phillips 66 had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, July 8. Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. The company has market cap of $46.67 billion. It operates through four divisions: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties . It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids in the United States; and stores, refrigerates, and exports liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) primarily to Asia and Europe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Phillips 66 shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus owns 188,861 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 30,019 shares. Cna holds 0.2% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Amp Cap Investors invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 703 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Staley Advisers Inc has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palladium Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 22,389 shares. Motco accumulated 1,529 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bollard Lc holds 0.17% or 48,300 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 81,615 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 646,872 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln stated it has 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Principal Financial Group stated it has 2.61M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 1.14% or 21,000 shares. Natixis reported 1.06 million shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 19,511 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 481,052 shares. Haverford Fincl Service holds 4.26% or 97,009 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co holds 48,845 shares. Horan Mngmt reported 34,242 shares. Intll Inc holds 0.33% or 705,136 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mgmt accumulated 1,978 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Frontier Invest holds 0.04% or 4,890 shares. Icon Advisers reported 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000) stake by 3,323 shares to 9,125 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) stake by 4,714 shares and now owns 8,291 shares. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.