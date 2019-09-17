Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Valuation Rose While Beacon Financial Group Has Upped Its Holding; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $1.02 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1078. About 3,723 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.71. About 468,581 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,145 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.62% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 794,270 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 30.44 million shares. 9,859 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3,105 shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Somerset holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 18,327 shares. Montag A & Associates reported 0.04% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Serv has 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 344,679 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,533 shares. 6,410 are held by Bennicas Assoc. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 7,108 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt reported 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Saturna Capital Corp holds 0.02% or 6,109 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (HYG) by 13,990 shares to 9,292 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,437 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peter Carlson Elected To The White Mountains Board – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Sequential Brands Group, White Mountains Insurance Group, PetIQ, Black Stone Minerals, Second Sight Medical Products, and USA Truck â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into NCR Corporation (NCR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PR Newswire” published on May 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asset Management Market Research Executive Quinn Keeler Joins Kudu Investment Management – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 6,232 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co reported 6,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 28,380 shares. Wallace Mgmt holds 80,219 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 225 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 525 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 58,570 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na stated it has 235 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests Communications reported 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 3,646 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.