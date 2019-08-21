Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Stake Held by Vestor Capital Llc; Hl Financial Services Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Boosted by $8.11 Million as Stock Rose

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 42,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.27M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 5.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 27/03/2018 – Identiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 110.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 56,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 107,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, up from 51,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 520,386 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 71,246 shares to 175,966 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,585 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Etf (VIG) by 18,675 shares to 39,104 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,988 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).