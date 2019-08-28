Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Upped Position; Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined While Opus Investment Management Decreased Stake by $2.26 Million

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 48,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 77,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 3.16M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 70.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 9,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $942,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,362 were accumulated by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. Regions Corporation owns 66,484 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.07% or 94,067 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.44% or 14.26M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,087 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 356,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. The Germany-based Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Shell Asset invested in 54,784 shares. 34,360 are owned by Meritage Portfolio. Burney owns 13,713 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sentinel Trust Lba holds 0.06% or 2,374 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 129,765 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994.