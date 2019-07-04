Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $915,230; Altria Group (MO) Holder American National Registered Investment Advisor Has Cut Position by $741,741 as Stock Value Rose

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 60.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 9,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,659 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.02. About 1.88 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 47.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc sold 13,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,547 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 27,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Ltd Partnership stated it has 62,591 shares. 87,291 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Markston Int Ltd Company stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aull & Monroe Mgmt Corp invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Skba Cap Limited Com holds 1.46% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 95,550 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adirondack Com holds 0.32% or 4,886 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 2,539 shares. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv reported 10,313 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.07% or 12,144 shares. Fincl Mgmt Inc owns 2,217 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,756 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 37,180 shares to 37,735 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell1000val (IWD) by 39,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell1000grw (IWF).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa owns 8.09 million shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America reported 5,405 shares stake. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 0.88% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). St Germain D J invested in 9,334 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 41,223 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.6% of the stock. King Luther Capital holds 0.01% or 22,811 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 0.32% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 396,798 are owned by Todd Asset Management Limited Com. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith And Howard Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,668 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.61% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 8,000 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.