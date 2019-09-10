Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Nine Masts Capital LTD Boosted Wipro LTD (WIT) Position by $2.24 Million; Share Price Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 15,035 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.96. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 63.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 746,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 646,421 shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO – EXPECT DIVESTMENT OF DATA CENTRE BUSINESS TRANSACTION TO COMPLETE DURING QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q REV. 137.7B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO -PARTNER WITH TRINTECH TO DELIVER RISK INTELLIGENT ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION SOLUTIONS TO ENTERPRISE FINANCE FUNCTIONS; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL IT SERVICES SEGMENT REVENUE 134.12 BLN RUPEES VS 134.02 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – WIPRO SAYS ONE OF ITS TELECOM CLIENTS FILED FOR INSOLVENCY; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 25/04/2018 – Wipro Sees 1Q IT Services Rev in the Range of $2.02B to $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS IT SERVICES SEGMENT ADDED 58 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MARCH QTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bb&T Corp invested 0.28% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Century Cos stated it has 640,126 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 107 shares. Argent Trust reported 0.04% stake. First Bankshares Trust Of Newtown reported 11,579 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Com owns 20,914 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited invested in 0.12% or 226,949 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.52% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% or 703 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc invested in 2,964 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,700 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Highland Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 35,722 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.04B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.