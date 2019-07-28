Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position Increased by Fruth Investment Management; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Equity Residential (EQR)

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 12,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,068 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 50,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.28M shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 309,105 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $45.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,559 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

