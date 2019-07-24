Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Position Held by Fruth Investment Management; Interocean Capital Has Trimmed Its Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) Stake by $563,981 as Market Valuation Declined

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (TAP) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 9,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,810 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, down from 218,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 764,348 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 1Q UNDERLYING EPS 48C, EST. 77C; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 1.75M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

More notable recent Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Is the World’s Largest Brewing Company Now Coming to Market With Its IPO? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tap to Pay Scores Big for Visa and Fans at the FIFA Womenâ€™s World Cup France 2019â„¢ – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street Week Ahead: Prospect of Fed cut pushing dividend investors into tech, energy – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hexo Stock Is a Promising Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.88 per share. TAP’s profit will be $368.72 million for 8.62 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Molson Coors Brewing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 215.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Meridian Counsel Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 42,689 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 45,852 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 73,781 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 3,808 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 81,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 100,000 were reported by Luminus Mgmt Ltd Llc. Prudential Financial Inc owns 580,822 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 140 shares. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Bessemer Gru stated it has 5,454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 104,425 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Co has 7,914 shares.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,169 shares to 45,137 shares, valued at $17.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Red Oak Pipeline Announces Supplemental Open Season – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Battle for Barrels of Oil Flowing From the North Intensifies – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Ltd invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Burney stated it has 13,713 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 30,938 were accumulated by City Holdg Com. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson reported 4,016 shares. Moreover, Skba Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.46% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bp Plc accumulated 0.16% or 44,000 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,084 shares. 3,153 were reported by Petrus Lta. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 30,127 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. 125,002 were accumulated by Interocean Ltd Co. Clearbridge Limited holds 0.17% or 1.99M shares. Cardinal Capital Management has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rmb Capital Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Advisory Service accumulated 3,041 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 4,661 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.