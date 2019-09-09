Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holder World Asset Management Boosted Position; Wealthtrust Fairport Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.04 Million

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 20,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 37,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 30,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.12M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul

