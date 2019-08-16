Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holder Fruth Investment Management Upped Position by $780,805 as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Upped Position by $1.17 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $206.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.26. About 397,705 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard holds 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 14,968 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 226,949 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Incorporated stated it has 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 164,363 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has 11,415 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Canal holds 1.05% or 32,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs owns 1.95 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mackenzie has 123,574 shares. Eqis reported 3,795 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Lc holds 22,389 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 4,640 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 553,405 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 192,838 are owned by Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.