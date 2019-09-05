Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holder Fruth Investment Management Has Increased Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Hendershot Investments Has Lowered by $764,198 Its Stake

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 143.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 8,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 14/04/2018 – Starbucks apologizes for an incident that led to the arrest of 2 Philadelphia men; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.