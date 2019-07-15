Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) Stock Price Declined While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; Cipher Capital LP Cut Position in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) by $330,750 as Market Valuation Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (Call) (PSX) by 46.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.84M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,723 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, down from 15,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 553,480 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,704 shares to 13,996 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,989 shares, and cut its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 64,837 shares to 87,901 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 30,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.