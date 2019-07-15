Philip Morris (PM) Stock Value Rose While Payden & Rygel Lowered Its Stake by $3.99 Million; Green Dot (GDOT) Holder Oak Ridge Investments Upped Position by $4.79 Million

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.62 million, down from 369,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 318,881 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 79,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 96,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 27,887 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,438 shares or 0.16% of the stock. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 275,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,970 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). 14,338 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 2,260 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 2,750 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,347 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Cap reported 17,789 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 33,788 shares. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,600 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 7 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the War on Cash – Motley Fool” on October 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Could We Make an Entire “War on Cash” Index? – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Trio of Fintech Earnings: What Investors Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,588 shares to 97,192 shares, valued at $24.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Com (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,953 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Ridge Disciplined Growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,900 shares. Fiduciary Communications has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50,681 shares. Griffin Asset owns 25,767 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Old Republic holds 699,200 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fiera has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 12,000 are owned by Canal Insurance. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 197,000 shares or 0.96% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has 650 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated has 82,999 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,909 shares. Tompkins holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,411 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Altria Group Raise Its Dividend in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on January 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Billionaire George Soros Added These Dividend Stocks to His Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.37 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares to 7,065 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,100 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).