Philip Morris (PM) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Allete (ALE) Share Price Rose While Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Position by $612,868

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 4,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 88,272 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 83,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 996,989 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 7,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The hedge fund held 74,415 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12M, up from 66,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 31,613 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 08/05/2018 – ALLETE CEO Says Diversification Fuels Growth Outlook at Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.