Philip Morris (PM) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Boosted Position; Glendon Capital Management LP Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 72,830 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 66,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 6.11M shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 90,582 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Mirae Asset Invs Com owns 29,388 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 38,259 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hartford Fin Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 208 shares. Raging Capital Management Lc holds 8.87M shares or 5.1% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 5,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2.18M shares stake. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 193,205 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 30,494 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Regions Corporation invested in 0% or 8,120 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 230,779 shares. Bollard Grp Lc has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 424 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc reported 3,181 shares stake. Navellier And Associate owns 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,672 shares. Tokio Marine Asset reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.29M shares. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 7,549 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 79,838 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 98,021 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lourd Cap Ltd Company stated it has 4,284 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mgmt Of Virginia Lc owns 8,550 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 21,721 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. White Elm Lc accumulated 110,900 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.55M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco by 1,822 shares to 68,132 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 25,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci (EZU).