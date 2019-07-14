Philip Morris Intl (Put) (PM) Stake Held by Verition Fund Management Llc; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Central Securities Cut Position by $2.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.28. About 510,003 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON SATISFIES REGULATORY APPROVAL CONDITION IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Regulatory Submission for TSR-042 for MSI-High Tumors Planned in 2H 2019; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (PM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 279,300 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Primecap Ca has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 219,825 shares. Services Automobile Association has 1.44 million shares. 477,896 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets. Trustco National Bank N Y reported 5,248 shares. 64,100 are held by Kemper Master Retirement Tru. Waverton Invest Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 26,141 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 282,939 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 731 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 35,479 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Limited has invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). North Star Asset Management invested in 75,165 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 8,204 shares to 12,978 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,762 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: 6% Dividend Yield, Future-Proof With 15-25% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris Is Not Dead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Motorola Solutions to Issue First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on May 2 – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions – Business Wire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Victoria Police Complete Rollout of Motorola Solutions Managed Service – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.47 million for 28.34 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Advisors Lc accumulated 11 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Meyer Handelman holds 16,407 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 1,565 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 21,091 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,649 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Scharf Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.4% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 71,203 shares. Advisor Ltd accumulated 4,998 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc owns 2.12M shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 8,992 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.35% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 2,467 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,978 are owned by Cleararc Capital.