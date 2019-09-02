Philip Morris Intl (Put) (PM) Holding Maintained by Springbok Capital Management Llc; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Holder Miura Global Management Has Trimmed Stake by $23.40 Million

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (PM) by 1900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 31,641 shares to 2,459 shares, valued at $68,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (Put) (NYSE:KR) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Limited holds 0.54% or 8,400 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset invested in 0.07% or 3,972 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8.85 million shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 0.54% or 9,903 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Intersect Limited Company has 4,979 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 13.32 million shares. Canal Insur owns 12,000 shares. Moreover, Coho Ltd has 3.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Windsor Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 3,830 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co reported 27,882 shares stake. Private Trust Commerce Na holds 39,704 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,592 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – #Mining Stock News: #SilverCrest (TSXV: $SIL.V; NYSE: $SILV) Announces Babi Sur Vein Expansion, Additional High-Grade Drill Results: – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Square Could Easily Hit $100 – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Is No Mastercard, But That’s OK – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17B for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.