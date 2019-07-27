Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Rose While Parametrica Management LTD Decreased by $528,616 Its Position; Long Pond Capital LP Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 6,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 13,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 10.47 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 0.59% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc reported 648,373 shares. 76,255 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp. First Midwest Comml Bank Division holds 0.26% or 21,519 shares. Barr E S Company reported 0.04% stake. Grisanti Cap Limited Liability reported 4,575 shares. Marco Investment Management Lc owns 5,417 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.43 million shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.49% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schulhoff invested in 4,267 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 4,485 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 115,197 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fin has 0.43% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 60,265 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “American Legion National Commander to Ring Bell at NYSE – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philip Morris International Gets a Big Boost From IQOS in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CoreCivic Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 5.78M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 441,259 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic invested in 0% or 43,924 shares. Van Eck invested in 57,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 447,976 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 350,000 shares. Oaktree Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 2.52% or 15.25 million shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 441,800 shares. Clearline Capital LP reported 652,648 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Company accumulated 1.10M shares. Icahn Carl C has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 1.44M shares.