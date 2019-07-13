Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Rose While Condor Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $489,368; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding by $499,000 as Stock Were Volatile

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN COS 1Q REV. $211.2M, EST. $204.9M; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Announces Adjournment of 2018 Annual General Meeting until May 25, 2018

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares to 43,774 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,015 are owned by Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Pennsylvania Trust Com owns 11,558 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,475 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coho Limited invested in 1.71 million shares or 3.4% of the stock. 1.74M are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested in 0% or 42,535 shares. Architects invested in 0.02% or 127 shares. 58,206 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Lynch & Assoc In reported 15,429 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa owns 10,683 shares. Altfest L J Com reported 85,506 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 207,071 shares. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 13,808 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kistler holds 9,408 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 711,844 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 762,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).