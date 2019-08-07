Philip Morris Int’l (PM) Valuation Declined While Opus Investment Management Has Trimmed by $316,800 Its Stake; Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Position

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (PM) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.36. About 5.06M shares traded or 2.75% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 33,365 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 42,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 5.36M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Fincl Bank And Trust stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt has 24,631 shares. Park Corporation Oh reported 1.53% stake. Sands Cap Mgmt Lc reported 7.60M shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 10,457 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Lc has 0.69% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cannell Peter B & accumulated 46,023 shares. Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 175,757 shares. Scotia has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 124,811 shares. Segment Wealth Lc stated it has 59,366 shares. Asset Inc accumulated 14,637 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5.17M shares. Heritage Investors Corp accumulated 277,924 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0.72% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monroe National Bank And Mi holds 3,271 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.24B for 14.85 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 69,853 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,711 were reported by Forte Ltd Adv. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kbc Nv owns 139,359 shares. Btc Capital Management reported 0.04% stake. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust & has invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Millennium Ltd Liability accumulated 53,526 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,485 shares. 86,304 were reported by Hyman Charles D. Campbell Newman Asset has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.77% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,903 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).