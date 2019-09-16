Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined While Lvw Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Navellier & Associates Lifted Holding in Autozone (AZO)

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 5,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 31,056 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 37,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 2.34M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 4,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 3,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.07. About 36,507 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bg Staffinginc. by 70,760 shares to 84,195 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geopark Ltd by 162,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,407 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 6,086 shares stake. 144,396 are held by Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 82,306 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 10 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hexavest Incorporated holds 0.76% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 52,253 shares. Sei invested in 24,270 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,462 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 238 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.53% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 2,826 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.