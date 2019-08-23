Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined While Lvw Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Stake Has Lifted by Blume Capital Management Inc

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 376.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 113,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 30,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 3.37 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.64M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 19,630 shares to 14,189 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 34,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,197 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtn Inc accumulated 18,710 shares or 0.77% of the stock. First Interstate Bankshares holds 0.08% or 4,205 shares. Wendell David Associate has invested 0.22% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 35,479 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.88 million shares. 25,306 are owned by Numerixs Technologies. Carroll Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,415 shares. Fidelity National reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Chicago Equity Prtnrs owns 6,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 45,294 shares. Bernzott Advsrs holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 88,272 shares. Coho Prns has 1.71 million shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. 3,413 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited. Monarch Capital Management reported 14,409 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 7,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 78,664 shares. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd reported 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 145,231 shares. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 32,006 shares. Carret Asset Management invested in 8,211 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 118,000 were reported by Driehaus Limited Liability Company. Third Avenue Lc owns 4.30 million shares or 8.52% of their US portfolio. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 356,800 shares. Prudential Inc owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 687,412 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 62,469 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,691 shares. Pitcairn holds 8,398 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 4.10M shares. Tctc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 10,260 shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) by 86,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.