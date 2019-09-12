Philip Morris Intl (PM) Valuation Declined While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Lowered by $16.90 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.73 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 25,952 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 30,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 36.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 265,000 shares to 965,000 shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,200 are owned by Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated. Heritage Invsts invested in 0.61% or 134,808 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Citizens Northern has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 9,550 were reported by Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New York-based Bbr Prns Llc has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity And Verity Ltd Com has 0.66% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Inc reported 2,560 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meritage Port has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benin Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wetherby Asset reported 21,872 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. American Registered Advisor reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 1,450 are held by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares to 43,287 shares, valued at $7.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

