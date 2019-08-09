Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While First Republic Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $943,360; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) by $1.94 Million

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 19,612 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 339,373 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.00M, down from 350,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.4. About 161,524 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,761 shares to 99,771 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.16B for 15.04 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

