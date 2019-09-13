Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Bokf Cut Holding by $1.29 Million; Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.08 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bokf decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 16,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 136,935 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 153,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $73.1. About 7.67 million shares traded or 20.84% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 16.32M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER: FDA GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW FOR DACOMITINIB; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 19.13 million shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc (Prn) by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,586 shares to 13,752 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.34 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

