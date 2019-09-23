Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Bbr Partners Lifted Its Stake; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Increased Its Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 393.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 13,374 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 2,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 3.16 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 2,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 5,470 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $951,000, up from 2,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.37. About 790,283 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 32,022 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,611 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India bans e-cigarettes – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Showcases Latest Innovations at NASS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow, New York-based fund reported 8,733 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3,051 shares. 4,492 are held by Round Table Service Limited Liability. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Tortoise Mngmt Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,168 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,142 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Garde Cap reported 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 2,576 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain has 3,187 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 19,013 shares. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa owns 2,986 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies CTO resigns – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,952 shares to 28,702 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 44,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,629 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 996 shares. Stanley owns 31,743 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Clal Insurance Enterp Limited reported 5,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Conning Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,682 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 1.89% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Beaumont Financial Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,840 shares. Decatur Cap holds 42,078 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs owns 4,106 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Tru reported 0.08% stake. Keybank Association Oh owns 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 77,021 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1,402 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated holds 1,200 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa owns 4,817 shares.