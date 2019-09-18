Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Value Declined While Bbr Partners Has Lifted Holding; Ack Asset Management Boosted Uscr (USCR) Stake

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 393.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 13,374 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 2,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 918,746 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 15,163 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcrn by 190,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hri by 46,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 36,309 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 6,357 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The reported 9,938 shares stake. Fincl Architects Inc owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,126 shares. Guggenheim Ltd accumulated 163,697 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 21,312 shares. Polaris Cap has invested 0.02% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 7,948 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Fin Inc reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 37,107 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $625.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc. by 1.03 million shares to 12,846 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 10,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,676 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).