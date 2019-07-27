Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stock Price Rose While Cadence Capital Management Has Lowered by $562,056 Its Holding; As Agilent Technologies (A) Market Value Declined, Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $28.52 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 6,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,278 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 53,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 3.31M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Strs Ohio reported 21,295 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 37,337 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Carroll Finance Assoc Inc owns 123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Windward Mngmt Ca owns 4,997 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.11% or 31,792 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.07% stake. Fiduciary Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Robecosam Ag has invested 3.46% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 1,217 shares in its portfolio. Pension invested in 364,696 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 16,590 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 23,321 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 24.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider Grau Dominique sold $685,454.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 26,485 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 6,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,108 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.62% or 1.31 million shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Limited owns 6,000 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.17% or 10,209 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & holds 20,231 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 13,171 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.19% or 133,263 shares. Howland Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,799 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc reported 3,030 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 0.68% stake. Clarkston Cap Prtn Llc owns 4,712 shares. Wallace Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 386,229 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 33,824 shares. Texas Capital Bancorporation Tx holds 0.6% or 3,700 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 32,924 shares.