Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Decreased Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Holding as Market Value Declined

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 167,187 shares as the company's stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.02M, up from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.76. About 3.74M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company's stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 41,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 1.67M shares traded or 247.62% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 385,662 shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $347.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Precious Metals by 30,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,995 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.05M for 19.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.