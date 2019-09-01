Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Maintained by Lvw Advisors Llc; General Motors (GM) Holder Staley Capital Advisers Lowered Its Holding by $553,853

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 14,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.25M, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/03/2018 – Consumers Energy’s New Renewable Energy Program Helps General Motors and Switch in Michigan; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ford suspends production of F-150 trucks; 26/04/2018 – GM Has Preliminary Deal With Korea Development Bank for $750M Funding; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Browns GM: No Legitimate Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick; 26/04/2018 – GM – KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE $750 MLN OF FUNDING FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EBIT $2.6B; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ally dealer floorplan loan ABS

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 5,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 37,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 9.04 million shares traded or 47.70% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 5,686 shares to 184,926 shares, valued at $37.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) by 27,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Sol Cap Mngmt Company has 0.09% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,692 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.04M shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested in 0.04% or 8,034 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 1,000 shares. 97,633 are owned by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Invesco has 0.34% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 0.46% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 28,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 5.51M shares. Sigma Planning reported 24,889 shares. 1,150 are held by Paradigm Asset Management Co Lc. Moody Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.11% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 108,882 shares. 462,866 are held by Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Lc. Dowling & Yahnke owns 25,474 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,289 shares to 7,319 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 58,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,403 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).