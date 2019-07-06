Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Held by Ruffer Llp; Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Position in Dominion Energy (D) Increased by $319,732 as Valuation Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot Invests owns 1,838 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wafra Inc reported 255,007 shares. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 42,200 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 7,862 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 5,207 are held by Kcm Advsr. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 2,900 shares. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 29,664 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% or 448,450 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 38,460 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital owns 19,393 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,319 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of invested in 4.84% or 6.60M shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1,965 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 3.26 million shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 473,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).