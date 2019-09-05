Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Held by Cedar Rock Capital Ltd; As Mobileiron (MOBL) Market Value Rose, Norwest Venture Partners X LP Trimmed by $17.79 Million Its Holding

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 5.38 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 370,576 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 347,299 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 24,170 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 2.38M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Pdts Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 97,710 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 219,912 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). State Street accumulated 1.40 million shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has 11,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.29 million shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 375,466 shares. 83,558 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Limited has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 66,442 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 1,628 shares. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corp Ny has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dakota Wealth accumulated 16,730 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd has invested 0.38% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Coho Partners Ltd holds 3.4% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Of Virginia Va reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 235 shares. 5,230 are held by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept accumulated 8,992 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 13,537 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 543,613 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 17,470 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 3.69M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.