Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Held by Buckhead Capital Management Llc; Janney Montgomery Scott Lifted Its Intuit (INTU) Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 32,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 30,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 22,944 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 18,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Na holds 39,704 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.68% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 306,042 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Limited owns 3,487 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company has 10,051 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Davenport Lc invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Strategic Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,661 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blue Edge Capital Lc has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 6,875 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Virtu Lc accumulated 0.07% or 13,976 shares. Bouchey owns 3,760 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wsdmtree Eur Hdgd Sm Etf by 22,094 shares to 32,146 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Rus 2000 Indx Etf (VTWO) by 9,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,262 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Core Sp Mdcp Etf (IJH).