Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Held by Bbr Partners Llc; Chartist Has Upped Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Holding by $21.13 Billion; Share Price Rose

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $549.23. About 366,021 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 393.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 10,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 13,374 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 2,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 5.54 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 8.73M shares. First City Management Inc holds 10,588 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 283,602 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 7,315 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 46,700 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has 46,965 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Planning Alternatives Adv owns 14,114 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 2.24% stake. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 10,159 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Management reported 2,711 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vestor Capital Lc holds 0.01% or 775 shares. South State Corporation invested in 14,967 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $625.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 181,562 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc. by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,846 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluestein R H reported 83,976 shares stake. Us National Bank De holds 0.08% or 61,803 shares in its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated owns 2,282 shares. Ftb Inc holds 423 shares. World Invsts holds 4.27 million shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com stated it has 1.26 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 44,273 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset holds 0.14% or 6,164 shares. Private Trust Na holds 9,339 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Hilltop owns 1,209 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hrt Financial reported 4,463 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Swiss Comml Bank owns 272,061 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

