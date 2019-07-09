Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake Has Boosted by Cedar Rock Capital Ltd; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09M, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 2.83M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 27,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 108,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 859,914 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Philip Morris Stock Fell 11% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Management Corp stated it has 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cypress Cap Grp invested in 48,797 shares. Field Main Bancshares stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.48% or 1.93M shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Llp owns 33,824 shares. Natixis has 530,931 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Brandywine has invested 2.4% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 16,322 are held by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Company. 266,716 are held by Cibc Asset Management. 40,486 are owned by Advisor Partners Ltd. Jfs Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,396 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carlson Mgmt accumulated 3,132 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:DKL) by 29,765 shares to 287,927 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 297,520 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 1.69 million shares. Fin Serv Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 133 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,978 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 3,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Washington Corp owns 16,475 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Polaris Management Limited Company holds 24,070 shares. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 2,398 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Federated Investors Pa owns 3,576 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% stake. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 76 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc accumulated 10,984 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).