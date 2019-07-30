Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Rose While Academy Capital Management Cut Holding by $511,368; Spf Beheer Bv Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 5,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,420 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.14M, down from 290,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 2.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 136,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 467,872 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.81 million, down from 604,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 1.51M shares traded or 31.44% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon Assocs Inc stated it has 41,907 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.37% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 7,125 shares. Eagle Capital Ltd Co accumulated 22,498 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company has 1.72% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 388,946 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citizens & Northern Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,310 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.67% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 124,214 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.81% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.16% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund owns 5,036 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Northeast Invest Management holds 0.87% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 58,483 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 1,510 shares. King Luther Corporation owns 992,563 shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.43% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares to 372,651 shares, valued at $77.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Management has invested 0.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 3,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.46% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 290,086 shares. Mengis Mngmt holds 1.3% or 26,410 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 0.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Allstate has 17,390 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Loudon Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,844 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.06% or 1,563 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mgmt invested in 15,629 shares. Holderness Invests invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 7,070 shares. Community Bancshares Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 11,067 were reported by Budros Ruhlin & Roe. Rockland Tru holds 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 24,830 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 0.11% or 4,304 shares.