Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined While Millennium Management Cut Stake by $178.01 Million; As Walt Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Perigon Wealth Management Lifted Position

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 97.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 2.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 53,526 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.02. About 5.38M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 153,888 shares to 198,994 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI) by 62,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,268 shares to 8,479 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,959 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

