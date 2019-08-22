Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding; Nike (NKE) Shares Rose While Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lowered Holding

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 4,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 20,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 25,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 1.94M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.02. About 1.58 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 20 Yr Trsy Bd (TLT) by 17,372 shares to 63,486 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 30,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,699 shares. 968,558 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 334,730 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) Limited invested 1.47% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tortoise Management Limited Com accumulated 84 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Com reported 88,963 shares. 3,019 were reported by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Farmers Trust stated it has 0.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Estabrook Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 47,310 shares. Bkd Wealth Lc stated it has 6,513 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Florida-based St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brookstone Capital reported 6,680 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Llc has 0.5% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,251 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,190 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.8% or 50,000 shares. Pinnacle Fin has invested 0.43% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 0.86% stake. Sky Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 80,037 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company holds 3,290 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert State Bank Company reported 20,231 shares. Burns J W holds 0.53% or 24,497 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,904 were accumulated by Aspiriant Limited Liability Co. American Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 2,950 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Salem Inv Counselors holds 38,104 shares. Epoch Prtn has 0.82% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.13 million shares. 6,962 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 406,736 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $31.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 192,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).