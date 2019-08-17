Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shares Declined While Advisory Alpha Has Upped by $21.07 Million Its Holding; Brown Capital Management Increased Holding in Proto Labs (PRLB) as Shares Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3.72M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.49 million, up from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 179,791 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,454 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289.92 million, up from 3,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,097 were reported by Btc Capital Mgmt. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 31,216 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.34% stake. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.17% or 1.20M shares. Portland Global Limited Company has 3,242 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.58% stake. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.19% or 19,374 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 361,872 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 90,881 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Boston reported 283,527 shares. 67,331 are held by Oakbrook Ltd Co. Delta Asset Ltd Com Tn has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ruffer Llp has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lathrop Inv Mngmt accumulated 2,686 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FENY) by 86 shares to 10,107 shares, valued at $175.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 25 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,321 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 35,948 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $238.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 476,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).