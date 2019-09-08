Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Boosted Holding; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Markston International Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 31,193 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 6.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 100,641 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, down from 105,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.86M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International I (NYSE:PM) by 3,715 shares to 83,221 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 141,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 22 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability accumulated 2.62% or 93,310 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2,712 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Family Firm reported 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guyasuta Inv owns 4,888 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 144,362 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc invested in 0.72% or 14,912 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 5,241 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx reported 26,715 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi invested in 191 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stephens Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.82 million for 16.65 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 10,086 shares to 11,587 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,009 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Financial holds 0.05% or 4,444 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Inc Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 277,721 shares. Hendley & Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 31,133 shares. Maryland Mgmt holds 0.32% or 29,017 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc holds 12,389 shares. Regent Management Limited Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,311 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.18% stake. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Clark Grp Incorporated Inc invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clear Harbor Asset Limited stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Allied Advisory Ser, Missouri-based fund reported 43,188 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Webster Bancorporation N A owns 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,146 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).